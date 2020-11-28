"MS Dhoni’s magic can get U-19 team to play well, but he wasn't able to do that this year," says Sanjay Manjrekar

Indian cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar gave his view on Chennai Super Kings' performance in IPL 2020. The 55-year-old heaped praise on MS Dhoni, stating that his magic could take a U-19 team to the next level. However, Manjrekar added that his magic was absent in IPL 2020.

Talking to The Hindu on 28 November, Sanjay Manjrekar discussed Chennai Super Kings' performance in IPL 2020. For the first time in their IPL history, the Chennai-based franchise could not qualify for the playoffs. They finished at the seventh position, with six wins in 14 matches.

Our most beloved CUBG squad was missed so very much this time around. Let these cute memories melt your hearts until the next one. 😍🦁💛 #HappyChildrensDay #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/B7RwI2lR5j — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2020

CSK skipper MS Dhoni had his worst IPL season. Playing his first competition after announcing his international cricket retirement, Dhoni could score only 200 runs in 14 matches.

While he looked in great touch in the second match against the Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni struggled to hit the ball out of the park consistently. He ended IPL 2020 without a single 50+ score. His below-par outings impacted CSK's performance, and Manjrekar pointed out the same in his recent interview.

"Dhoni's magic is such that he can get even an under-19 team to play well! But this year, he was not able to do that. He struggled as a batsman. If you look at CSK's success over the years, it is not just about his role as a captain but also his contribution with the bat," said the former Indian batsman.

MS Dhoni set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

A few fans speculated that IPL 2020 could be MS Dhoni's last, but the man himself trashed all the rumors, stating he would definitely play IPL 2021. Reports suggest that a new team could join the IPL next year. There have also been rumors about a mega-auction before the 14th IPL season.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that CSK should release MS Dhoni and buy him back if there is a mega-auction, but the chances of Chennai not retaining the wicket-keeper batsman before the auction are negligible.