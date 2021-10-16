MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni set to become parents for the second time  - Reports

MS Dhoni and co. dazzled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) followers with a spotless campaign as they clinched their fourth IPL title in spectacular fashion. However, there is more for Dhoni fans to cherish as he could be all set to become a father for the second time.

According to recent reports, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is currently pregnant with their second child.

The couple has not made an official announcement regarding Sakshi's pregnancy. However, many Twitter users have claimed that Priyanka Rai, Suresh Raina's significant other, has confirmed the aforementioned news.

Saiᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 @SaiPrabhas777 #SakshiDhoni #WhistlePodu Priyanka Raina confirms that MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is pregnant. Ziva's sibling and MS' second child is soon arriving 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ #MSDhoni Priyanka Raina confirms that MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is pregnant. Ziva's sibling and MS' second child is soon arriving 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #WhistlePodu https://t.co/nnCseqA953

Sakshi Dhoni was often spotted rooting for MS Dhoni and the Chennai team from the stands during the recently concluded IPL 2021. The couple's first daughter, Ziva, was also seen relishing the live action from the stadium in UAE on many occasions.

What's next for MS Dhoni?

While the former India captain enthralled viewers with on-field appearances in the IPL, his next assignment will be more of a behind-the-scenes role. He will be a part of the Indian contingent for the impending ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The seasoned campaigner has been appointed as a mentor for the national side for the highly-anticipated ICC event. It is worth mentioning that he has not demanded any financial remuneration for this role.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah verified the same in a recent interaction with ANI. He confirmed that Dhoni will not take home a single penny for mentoring Virat Kohli and co. during the marquee event. Shah said:

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup."

India will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in the tournament, while Rohit Sharma will serve as his deputy.

