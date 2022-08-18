"Family Indeed!" - MS Dhoni and Sakshi enjoy quality time with their friends

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were recently spotted spending some quality time with their friends.

Sakshi Singh Rawat took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 18, to give fans a glimpse of the gathering. In the caption, she mentioned that these friends are like family to her:

"❤️ #friendlikefamily …. Family Indeed !"

Notably, Priiyanshu Chopraa also featured in the photograph. Apart from being a close friend of Sakshi and MS Dhoni, she is also the head of creative development at Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

On the cricketing front, Dhoni was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgettable season, finishing in the penultimate place on the points table.

MS Dhoni to continue playing for CSK in IPL 2022

Much to the delight of his fans, MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will participate in the next season of the cash-rich league. He made the revelation while speaking at the toss during one of CSK's league matches against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this year.

The seasoned campaigner expressed his desire to play in front of the Chennai crowd once again before finally drawing curtains on his illustrious career. He said:

"Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair to not play in Chennai. It won't be nice to the CSK fans. Whether 2023 will be my last year or not, that is something we will have to see.

"And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be like a thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not, that's a big question because you know we can't really predict something two years down the line, but definitely, I'll be working hard to come back strong next year."

It is worth mentioning that the Chennai-based franchise had appointed Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain just days before the start of IPL 2022. However, the talismanic all-rounder relinquished the position after just eight matches.

MS Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper once again by the management. He is expected to lead the four-time champions in IPL 2023 as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee