MS Dhoni seen using phone in a rare video ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen using a phone in a rare video during a training session ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary wicketkeeper-batter usually stays away from phones and social media, but mobile phones have now become a necessity in the modern age, which might have prompted him to keep one beside him.

In a video doing the rounds on X, Dhoni can seen using a phone inside the nets. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a 2023 interview, MS Dhoni claimed that he uses mobile phones for alarm purproses only while pointing out the detrimental affects of social media, especially for youngsters. He said in a promotional event (via Economics Times):

"I do have a phone but I use it only to set an alarm at night. It does the job of waking me up in the morning."

"If you spend too much time on social media, you are bound to get affected specially before big tournaments or when one is going through a lean patch. I advise youngsters to stay away from their mobile handsets, and avoid reading the comments on posts."

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend also revealed that he loves playing Candy Crush but on his iPad owing to a big screen. He said:

"I play Candy Crush on the iPad. I don't like playing on the phone, it looks too small. I am ageing, everything becomes small on the phone."

"If you play good cricket, you don’t need PR" - MS Dhoni on social media-driven age

MS Dhoni, in a recent interview, played down the importance of social media-driven public relation for cricketers. The 43-year-old said at another promotional event (via India Today):

"I have never been a big fan of social media. Throughout, I have had so many managers and all of them keep pushing. I started playing in 2004; Twitter got popular later on, after which Instagram came in. All the managers told me, ‘you should do some PR, build this and build that’. I had the same answer that if you play good cricket, you don’t need PR."

MS Dhoni recently hinted that IPL 2025 is unlikely to be his last tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news