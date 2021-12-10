MS Dhoni spotted shooting an ad with actor Pankaj Tripathi

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted shooting an advertisement with veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Dhoni, who doesn't have any cricketing commitments as of now, recently visited Film City Road in Goregaon, Mumbai for an advertising shoot. The legendary cricketer was seen posing for a photo alongside renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi.

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2021 when he guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title. They are now second in the list of most titles won after the Mumbai Indians (5).

The Super Kings trumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final in Dubai to win the illustrious trophy for the fourth time.

Chennai retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2022

The Super Kings have retained their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Along with Dhoni, the defending champions have retained young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a toss-up between English all-rounder Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, the franchise settled for the spin-bowling all-rounder. Moeen Ali, who joined the franchise ahead of IPL 2021, had an immediate impact with both bat and ball for the team.

He provided some much-needed impetus with the bat at the top-order, scoring 357 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.30. Moeen Ali also picked up six wickets and provided Dhoni with the option of an additional spinner.

Jadeja, on the other hand, is a proven customer while Ruturaj Gaikwad finished as the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021 with 635 runs from 16 games, including a century and four fifties.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, this might be the last IPL season for 40-year-old Dhoni, who has expressed his desire to play his last game in front of the Chennai crowd.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar