MS Dhoni strikes huge hits in the CSK nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni hit some huge shots in the nets as he prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to begin on March 22. The season opener will see the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, CSK retained Dhoni for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player. This was made possible by a rule allowing Indian players who have not played international cricket in the last five years to be considered uncapped. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, with his final appearance coming in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final.

With just days remaining before the 2025 season, the 43-year-old joined the CSK camp and took to the nets, where he hammered some massive shots.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni holds the record for the most matches captained in the IPL (226). He is also one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history, having led CSK to five IPL titles, a feat matched by Rohit Sharma, who has guided Mumbai Indians to as many trophies.

“This could be a season where Dhoni may not even take the field” - Anil Kumble makes huge statement ahead of IPL 2025

In a surprising statement, former Indian captain Anil Kumble stated that MS Dhoni may not take the field during IPL 2025, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading CSK. Speaking on JioHotstar, he said:

“With Ruturaj leading the side, this could be a season where Dhoni may not even take the field. He might still be part of the squad, thanks to retention rules, and with the impact player rule, his presence can still be valuable without playing every game.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has played in 264 IPL matches, scoring 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.53, including 24 half-centuries.

