“MS Dhoni may not even take the field” - Indian legend’s shocking claim on CSK ahead of IPL 2025

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is soon approaching, former cricketers have made shocking claims regarding MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. CSK retained Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' ahead of the mega auctions.

Speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian captain and legend Anil Kumble stated that MS Dhoni may not take the field this season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. He added that Dhoni could still be a vital member of the squad and that his presence would be valuable even if he does not play every game.

“With Ruturaj leading the side, this could be a season where Dhoni may not even take the field. He might still be part of the squad, thanks to retention rules, and with the impact player rule, his presence can still be valuable without playing every game," Kumble said.

Further, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra (on JioHotstar) said that he believes that CSK have begun planning for the post-MS Dhoni era. He said that the time is coming where Dhoni as a player will not be part of the group.

“I think the planning for the post-Dhoni era has begun. Because now we can see that a time is coming when Dhoni as a player will not be a part of that group," Chopra opined.

CSK will begain their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23.

Former South African great lauds MS Dhoni for inspiring millions across the globe

Former South African great AB de Villiers, also talking on the same show, lauded MS Dhoni, giving him credit for encouraging millions of fans to watch the game and take inspiration.

He added that guys like Dhoni have carried the game well over several years and hoped that he will continue for a few more years.

“Gotta give credit to him for encouraging millions of fans out there to watch the game of cricket and to be inspired. It's because of guys like him who have really carried the game well over a very long period of time. Touch wood, hopefully it continues for a few more years to come," he stated.

While MS Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles, he also guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, establishing himself among the greatest captains in the world.

