MS Dhoni takes a skier to end Rishabh Pant's 63-run knock in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper MS Dhoni took a tricky catch to send Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant back for 63 runs off 49 deliveries in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest. The southpaw was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the last over of the first innings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14.

Pant switched gears in the death overs after a patchy phase where he struggled against the spinners. He recorded the second slowest fifty of his IPL career, but had momentum by his side after taking on Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed ahead of the last over.

Pitted against the Sri Lankan pacer yet again, Pant went for a wild slog off the second delivery of the over. He was far from making a decent connection, and ended up top-edging it straight up in the air. Dhoni made it clear from the get-go that it was his catch, and signalled his teammates to stay away. The veteran wicket-keeper made no mistake with the gloves to end the partnership for the fifth wicket.

Have a look at the wicket right here:

Expand Tweet

LSG added a few runs to the board, largely through extras after Pant's departure in the final over. The hosts finished with 166-7, and now it is up to the bowlers to guide the side to a potential fourth win in a row.

MS Dhoni had an eventful stint with the gloves against LSG in IPL 2025

The legendary wicket-keeper reached the landmark of 200 dismissals in the IPL with his brilliance with the gloves against LSG in IPL 2025. Prior to the catch in the final over to send Pant back, Dhoni was involved in two more dismissals during the innings.

He executed a smart stumping to dismiss Ayush Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the 14th over. The skipper also pulled off a stunning direct hit at the non-striker's end to dismiss Abdul Samad in the final over, just a delivery prior to Pant's wicket.

CSK are on the lookout to end their five-match losing run in IPL 2025. The five-time champions made two changes to their combination in an attempt to get back to winning ways, one of which included the omission of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

