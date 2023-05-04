MS Dhoni: The Untold Story set to re-release in theatres again after more than 5 years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s biopic is all set to be re-released in theaters after more than five years.

The makers announced the news with a tweet on May 4. Star Studios wrote on Twitter:

“Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May.”

Written by Neeraj Pandey and Dilip Jha, the film was first released on September 30, 2016. The sports drama depicts the journey of MS Dhoni from a humble background in Jharkhand's Ranchi to his arrival at Team India and ends with his match-winning six in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

The film stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni along with Disha Patani (first girlfriend), Kiara Advani (Sakshi Dhoni) and Anupam Kher (Dhoni’s father). The movie was a box office success, as it grossed more than double (Rs 216 crore) its budget (Rs 104 crore) when it first hit the theaters.

For the uninitiated, MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup (in 2007), ODI World Cup (in 2011) and Champions Trophy (in 2013). The 41-year-old has also guided his IPL franchise CSK to four titles and two Champions League trophies.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 but continues to play in the IPL.

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023?

MS Dhoni is yet to announce whether he will retire after IPL 2023. He recently said that he's yet to decide on his future:

“You've decided it is my last IPL (chuckles),” he told presenter Danny Morrison during LSG vs CSK.

Last month, Dhoni said that he's enjoying the last phase of his career. At the post-match conference after the CSK-SRH game, he said:

"Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it.”

The CSK captain also thanked the Kolkata crowd for a sea of yellow at Eden Gardens after the KKR-CSK game last month. He said:

"I will just say thanks for the support. They came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They're trying to give me a farewell. So, thanks a lot to the crowd.”

A couple of years ago, Dhoni said that he wishes to play his last T20 in Chennai. At an event after CSK won IPL 2021, the wicketkeeper-batter said:

"I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in the next five years' time, we don't really know.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK are third in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins in ten games, including a no-result in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants.

They next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home on Saturday (May 6). If CSK qualify for the playoffs, they will play one of the qualifiers in Chennai later this month.

Poll : 0 votes