"MS Dhoni told this one thing to me" - Marcus Stoinis reveals legend's advice after match-winning knock for LSG in IPL 2024

After scoring a match-winning 124* in IPL 2024 on Tuesday, Australian and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis opened up on MS Dhoni's advice with regards to finishing games. The 34-year-old said the keeper-batter had suggested keeping things as simple as possible during death overs.

Stoinis played a statement knock against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, with LSG chasing a daunting 211 for victory. The Aussie all-rounder timed his innings perfectly and smashed the required 17 runs off the final over to register the highest IPL run chase at the venue.

In a video uploaded by LSG's official social media handle, Stoinis disclosed that MS Dhoni's mantra during clutch moments was not to change himself or try something out of the box. The West Australian elaborated:

"MS Dhoni told this one thing to me. He said in big games, everyone thinks that I've got to do something extra. I've got to do something different. His mantra and how he speaks to himself is he stays there, he stands still and he says everyone else is going to change. I'm going to be the only one here that doesn't change and that holds him ahead of everyone else."

Apart from the veteran Aussie, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda also crafted crucial cameos to help the team's cause against CSK. In the process, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 108* went in vain.

"I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list" - Marcus Stoinis on youngsters replacing him in Australian squad

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During the post-match presentation, the seam-bowling all-rounder said he still had the hunger within him to represent Australia despite the central contract snub.

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach. Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much," Stoinis said.

The 34-year-old last played for Australia in February and will be looking to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback