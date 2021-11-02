"MS Dhoni doesn't want CSK to lose money trying to retain him" - N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) co-owner N Srinivasan has revealed that MS Dhoni doesn't want the franchise to splurge big money by retaining him for IPL 2022.

MS Dhoni and CSK won their fourth IPL title by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the recently-concluded 2021 season.

IPL 2022 will see the introduction of two new teams and a mega auction. All incumbent eight teams, including CSK, will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players. There is no Right to Match Card available as well.

Speaking to Editorji, Srinivasan said MS Dhoni is a "fair person" who doesn't want CSK to make an exception for him with regards to retention. He said:

"MS is a very fair person. He wanted the retention policy to come out as he didn’t want CSK to lose money trying to retain him. That is the reason why he gave different replies to people. However, he made a very regnant statement. On being asked about the legacy he left behind, he said I am not gone. So, that says it all.”

The four available retentions are going to be a matter of massive debate in the sanctum scrotums of IPL franchises. Consistent teams like CSK would like to retain their core group, but that'll mean shelling out a big chunk of their ₹90-crore budget.

A franchise will have to spend ₹16 crores for its first retention if it retains four players. This will come down to ₹15 crores if it retains three players and ₹14 crores if it wants to hold on to one or two players. CSK are likely to retain three to four players.

MS Dhoni's concerns about emptying the CSK pockets are likely rooted in the fact that these retentions are for a three-year cycle. The skipper is unlikely to play all three, which might leave CSK scrambling for a captain and a star player whenever he decides to hang his boots.

“It’s a happy answer” - N Srinivasan on MS Dhoni's future with CSK

When asked about MS Dhoni's future with CSK, Srinivasan gave an ambiguous reply, saying it was "a happy answer". He said:

“I know the answer but I don’t know whether I should say it or not but it’s a happy answer.”

This could mean anything from another season of leadership for the epochal captain or a transition to a more behind-the-scenes role as a team mentor. The mega auction is likely to be held near the end of the year.

The developments regarding retention will become clearer as we get closer to that date.

