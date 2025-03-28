MS Dhoni weaves his magic again with lightning-fast stumping to send Phil Salt packing for 32 in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni continues to prove that age is just a number. The wicketkeeper effected a lightning-fast stumping to remove swashbuckling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. Salt walked back for 32 runs off 16 balls as the visitors lost their first wicket for 45.

The incident took place in the fifth over of RCB’s innings. Noor Ahmad bowled a length ball, angling away outside off. Salt tried to go over the infield towards the cover region but missed it altogether. In the meantime, Dhoni collected the ball and inflicted the stumping.

The replays confirmed that the batter’s back foot was in the air as the keeper dislodged the bails.

MS Dhoni had similarly dismissed Mumbai Indians’ stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav in CSK’s previous match, their 2025 season opener. The Super Kings won the match by four wickets to begin their campaign. The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper is famous for his lightning-fast stumping.

“Quick timing, great hands, good vision” – Former CSK legend in awe of MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping

Former CSK opener Matthew Hayden recently lauded MS Dhoni for his wicketkeeping skills following his stumping to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav in the previous IPL match.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said (via ESPNcricinfo):

“The stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it.”

“He [Dhoni] was on fire. I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. You know, they're difficult when you when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman,” he added.

Last year, MS Dhoni hinted that IPL 2025 wouldn’t be his last season. The 43-year-old said in a promotional event (via ESPNcricinfo):

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play. Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4[pm], just enjoying the game. But when you play professional sport it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just like a game. So what I want to do is, there are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy the game for the next few years.”

Follow the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

