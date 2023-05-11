Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moen Ali spoke about the key factors that helped them beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10.

After winning the toss and batting first, CSK posted a competitive 167/8 in their 20 overs on a slow and turning wicket with contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni.

In reply, DC lost three wickets inside the first four overs and ended up well short of the target at 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Speaking to the official IPL social media handle after the game, Moeen Ali felt the win was one of CSK's best of the season.

"Brilliant performance, probably one of our better wins of the season because the wicket was a bit tricky," Ali stated. "I thought we got a competitive score and then to defend that the way we did was brilliant against a very good side actually, dangerous team and two big points."

Ali also spoke on Dube and Dhoni being the keys to CSK posting a more than competitive 167 on the board.

"I think we had a decent start, good start and then we lost a couple of wickets which dragged it back for them but then Shivam Dube's three sixes was the real turning point and then MS at the end with those sixes just gave us that bit of momentum and gave us the score we were looking for ( 160-170)," he continued.

With the victory, CSK are almost certainly through to the playoffs as they moved to 15 points in 12 games and have a stranglehold on the second place in the points table.

Meanwhile, DC are staring down elimination after suffering their seventh defeat in 11 games.

"Anything full, it was quite small straight and you got hit for six" - CSK's Moen Ali on his bowling performance in the win over DC

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moen Ali spoke about his game plan for bowling on the Cheupak wicket during his side's 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals.

Despite missing out with the bat, Ali bowled a critical spell in the middle overs, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs, as he helped suffocate the Delhi batters from scoring freely.

After the game, the English all-rounder spoke about the lengths being the key to his economical bowling display. He said:

"To try and spin the ball as much as you can but also the length was very important because anything full, it was quite small straight and you got hit for six."

"My game plan was pretty simple, not look for anything big, just do the simple things, try to hold a length and try to spin it as hard as I could and even though we didn't get the wickets as much as you probably think on a spinning wicket, I thought we bowled quite nicely," Ali added.

Ali was also complimentary of the performance of the overall bowling group and added:

"They were brilliant, swung it nicely, I thought Tushar was fantastic, hit his lengths really well, coupled with the wickets from Deepak and then the spinners, we kind of strangled them a little bit but big wickets, that run out of Mitch was a big one because he is a dangerous player."

The English off-spinner has been sparingly used in bowling during the season but has picked up nine wickets at an average of 18.22 and an economy rate of 7.45 runs per over.

CSK will travel to Kolkata to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 14.

