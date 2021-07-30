"MSD in the vintage 2013 Look" - Twitter goes berserk seeing Dhoni's new hairstyle

MS Dhoni is among the most popular cricketers in the world. He is known as one of the best captains cricket has ever seen and is also respected for his calm nature. Apart from these things, Dhoni has always been a style icon. He came into the team as a player with long hair and made that a trend in India. Over the years he has tried out various different looks and the fans have loved almost all of them.

Dhoni has recently come up with yet another new look. This time he looks young as ever and has set Twitter on fire. Fans have gone berserk after seeing their favorite cricketer in his new hairstyle. Many claimed that Dhoni just never ages and this look reminded them of how he was back in 2013. There were obviously people ready to criticize it as well, however, they could not compete with the compliments coming in.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to MS Dhoni's new look:

Because drinks bring back all the memories.. 🥳💛 #Thala #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/lbETEpDMm8 — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 30, 2021

His CRAZE for his style is not from today it's started when he arrived itself 🔥😍@msdhoni #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/gThkCimGzq — Ravi MSDian™ (@MSDevotee) July 30, 2021

Dhoni's HaircutTo Every Other Handsome Boy Out There :#Thalaiva❤ pic.twitter.com/IPiyXBv9tR — Aarvii (@KaafiZiddiHu) July 30, 2021

Dhoni looks handsome 🌚❤️ — Naina (@Na1naaa) July 30, 2021

Dhoni Ko Ranveer ke Saath rah kar pura Asar dekhne laga hai Ranveer Singh wala 🤣 — ® $!πgh (@Mahi7HR) July 30, 2021

MS Dhoni will be seen in action during the remainder of IPL 2021

MS Dhoni will be seen in action very soon as he leads the Chennai Super Kings side for the remainder of the IPL 2021. Chennai are currently second in the points table and are only behind the Delhi Capitals side who have played an extra game. Massive wins in their matches have also ensured that CSK has the best net run rate in the league.

Fans will however be hoping that they get to see more of Dhoni's batting in the remaining matches. He is 40 years old now and does not have the same speed and power he earlier possessed. Dhoni now drops himself lower down the order and allows the younger players to take the lead. Even though this is good for the team, his fans are eagerly waiting to see Dhoni do well.

The remainder of the IPL 2021 commences on September 19 with a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The match between these two sides is famously known as the El Classico of the IPL. CSK fans will be hoping to see their captain do well in this big game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar