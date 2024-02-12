"Much better than PSL" - Sikandar Raza says IPL is the biggest league on the planet

Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently the best cricket league in the world and is significantly better than the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Raza, who was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2024, spoke about how the top players' availability separates the Indian league from the competition. He suggested that IPL is also the best tournament in terms of crowd support, with PSL being the only other league that comes close.

During a chat with SportsNow, Sikandar Raza said:

"I just think that the availability of all the players for one tournament makes IPL really special. In most of the matches we play, the crowd comes and supports their teams. That’s something that’s really different in IPL. The only other league when it comes to crowds that comes close to IPL is PSL. So, I think IPL definitely stands out with a couple of factors, yes."

Hailing IPL as the best league in the world, Raza added:

"IPL is by far the best league when it comes to PSL also. Like, it is much better than PSL. That’s what I'm trying to say. Yeah, I’m not a big fan of comparisons. But yes, it is. I think IPL is the biggest league on the planet."

Sikandar Raza bagged his maiden IPL contract after he was roped in by PBKS for ₹50 lakh ahead of the 2023 edition. He did a decent job in his debut season, scoring 1379 runs across seven games at a strike rate of 141.84 while also picking up three wickets with the ball.

"I am very grateful and blessed that Punjab picked me" - Sikandar Raza on PBKS

Sikandar Raza also thanked the Punjab-based franchise for handing him his first-ever IPL contract. Expressing his gratitude, he suggested that he would not have gotten a chance to play in the tournament had PBKS not raised the baton for him at the auction.

On being asked if he has a dream of playing for a particular franchise, the 37-year-old said:

"No, IPL is such a big and global event that I am very grateful and blessed that Punjab picked me. And I don't think I can ever repay their faith. I mean, they were the only team that raised the baton on the auction day. So, if they hadn’t done that, I don't think I would have been part of IPL last year, let alone this year."

"So, no, man. Being part of the IPL is a wonderful experience. And I am very grateful and humbled by the fact that Punjab has picked me. So, there is no particular franchise that I am dreaming of playing or one particular player that I want to play with. As long as I am playing good cricket, that’s all that matters to me."

PBKS secured just six wins from their 14 matches in IPL 2023, finishing eighth in the points table.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App