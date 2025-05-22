Mukesh Kumar fined 10 percent of match fees for breaching Code of Conduct in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct in the IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Mukesh's penalty came under level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, dealing with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

The 31-year-old has accepted the match referee's sanction for his offence. Mukesh's bowling performance in the MI contest mirrored DC's showing with the ball, which started strongly before falling away.

The pacer picked up the key wickets of Will Jacks and Tilak Varma in his first three overs, conceding only 21 runs. However, Mukesh's final over went for an expensive 27 runs, leading to a turning point in the game.

MI rampaged from a sub-par 132/5 in 18 overs to a formidable 180/5 in 20 overs, with Mukesh finishing with figures of 2/48 in four overs. The right-arm pacer has been mediocre this season, picking up only 11 wickets in as many matches at an economy of over 10. KL Rahul replaced him as the Impact Sub in DC's run chase.

DC suffer playoff elimination with crushing defeat to MI

DC's momentum loss at the end of MI's batting innings carried over to the run chase, as they struggled with the bat from the get-go. DC lost their first three wickets inside five overs with only 27 runs on the board.

Despite a few useful contributions from the middle-order, DC never threatened a well-oiled MI attack and got bowled out for a paltry 121 in 18.2 overs. The defeat meant DC were knocked out of the playoff race and suffered a first-round elimination for a fourth consecutive season.

They last qualified for the playoffs in 2021 and are still searching for their elusive IPL title. DC started their 2025 IPL campaign with four wins in a row but have struggled massively since.

They have won only two out of their next nine outings to suffer a shocking pre-playoff exit. DC will play for pride in their final league stage clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Jaipur on May 24.

