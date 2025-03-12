Mumbai Indians' 8 crore retainer arrives for IPL 2025 camp with iconic walk on Marine Drive [Watch]

Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma has joined the franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The youngster was retained for INR 8 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

The youngster had a terrific IPL season last year, amassing 416 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 149.64 with the help of three half-centuries. Overall, he has amassed 1,156 in 38 innings at a strike rate of 146.32, comprising six half-centuries.

Varma recently slammed back-to-back centuries against South Africa after being promoted to No. 3 in a four-match T20I series last year. The top order batter will look to play a vital role for the five-time champions in the upcoming season as they search for their sixth trophy, most in the tournament.

Overall, the Hyderabad-born player has 3,315 runs in 100 T20 innings, including four tons and 19 half-centuries.

The Mumbai-based franchise shared a picture of Tilak Varma walking on Marine Drive outside the Wankhede Stadium to welcome him aboard in style. They captioned their post on X:

̶”M̶r̶.̶ ̶A̶ 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝘽𝙊𝙔 sheher mein aa chuka hai.”

Take a look:

MI set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign against CSK on March 23

The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in one of the biggest blockbuster clashes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. The franchise will be keen to change their fortunes around after finishing last in the points table last season.

MI squad for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

