Mumbai Indians announce coaching staff for Women's Premier League, Charlotte Edwards named head coach

Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Charlotte Edwards as their head coach for the upcoming Women's Premier League tournament. The Mumbai-based franchise announced their entire coaching staff earlier on Sunday (February 5). Former Indian cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Devieka Palshikaar have also joined MI.

Mumbai Indians made the big announcement on their official Twitter handle earlier today. Team owner Nita Ambani welcomed the coaches to their WPL coaching staff and said in an official statement:

"I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI #OneFamily. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff."

As mentioned ahead, Charlotte Edwards will be the team's head coach. Jhulan Goswami, meanwhile, will take over two roles as their bowling coach and mentor. Devieska Palshikaar will work as the batting coach.

Who is Charlotte Edwards? All you need to know about Mumbai Indians head coach

Charlotte Edwards is one of the most successful cricketers in the history of the sport. The former England captain led her nation to a ODI World Cup and a T20 World Cup title. She played 23 Tests, 191 ODIs and 95 T20Is in a career that lasted two decades.

Edwards played her last match for England in 2016. After her retirement, she has worked as a coach for the Southern Vipers and Adelaide Strikers Women. Nita Ambani is confident that she will do a brilliant job for the Mumbai Indians.

"I am sure that under Charlotte's brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women's team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy," Ambani added.

Over the course of her international career, Edwards scored 10,273 runs, while also scalping 75 wickets.

Will MI win the inaugural edition of the WPL? Share your views in the comments box below.

