IPL 2022: "Nobody is disappointed as we are" - Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Mumbai Indians' winless run

Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bluntly assessed their performance in IPL 2022 so far by saying they have played poorly. However, the right-arm speedster stated that the spirit is very much alive within the side and is optimistic about a turnaround.

Mumbai Indians slumped to their sixth defeat from six games in the ongoing edition of the IPL on Saturday, losing to the Lucknow Super Giants. The newly-formed franchise amassed 199 in their 20 overs and the opposition fell short by 18 runs. The five-time champions' batting line-up lost steam in the end after a decent start to the chase.

Speaking after the game, Bumrah said their disappointment has reached the hilt and that the points table isn't lying. The 28-year old promised more polished gameplay in the remaining games.

"Nobody is disappointed as we are. Nobody from outside can see the hard work we put in. There is luck here and there. It is the way it is, we are not shying away. We were not good enough and the table is not lying. In the rest of the games, we will give our best shot and try to come out better," he stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The champion bowler has had a significant role in the Mumbai Indians' successful run in the IPL over the years. He arguably fared better than his pace-bowling colleagues in all six games. However, the Ahmedabad-born paceman has lacked a match-winning bowling spell and has taken only four wickets at 42.25.

"Life has not ended, the sun is going to rise again" - Jasprit Bumrah

Despite being on the brink of elimination, Bumrah acknowledged that their spirit is well and truly alive. In this regard, he added:

"Life has not ended, the sun is going to rise again. This is only a game of cricket, someone has to win and someone has to lose. We have not lost everything in life, just lost a cricket game. That's the spirit that is there in our team."

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is yet to fire with the bat in this edition, said he understands his responsibility and his preparation hasn't paid off. The right-handed batter said with respect to the team combination that they can't keep playing the same XI if they aren't able to win.

The five-time champions will face the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

