Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma spotted with Bollywood star for IPL 2025 pre-season shoot [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted along with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff for a pre-season shoot of IPL 2025. Rohit will continue playing for MI this year, while Jackie has joined the franchise as their 'Spirit Coach.'

Rohit recently led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy win, beating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The captain returned home a few days ago, and he has already started the pre-season shoots for the upcoming IPL 2025 tournament.

A short video of Rohit Sharma and Jackie Shroff interacting with some fans outside a shoot has gone viral on X. You can watch the clip here:

The video has received more than 2,000 views in one hour. Over 300 X users have liked the video, while some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rohit was wearing the brand new jersey of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 in the pre-season shoot.

Can Jackie Shroff prove to be the lucky charm for Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL trophy in 2020. Four IPL seasons have taken place since then, but MI have not even made it one final. The closest they came to the final was in 2023, where the Gujarat Titans crushed them in the Qualifier 2 match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It proved to be the last match of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain as the team owners traded in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat and appointed the all-rounder as their new skipper. Despite the change in leadership role and the addition of a star Indian all-rounder like Hardik, the Mumbai Indians' fortunes did not change in IPL 2024. In fact, they ended up finishing last in the 10-team points table.

MI owners have appointed Jackie Shroff as their 'Spirit Coach' ahead of the new season. It will be interesting to see if the Bollywood star's presence can have a positive impact on the team.

