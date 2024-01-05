"Mumbai Indians need to understand that" - Danish Kaneria urges MI to rest Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2024

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that India should manage the workload of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the coming months with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Kaneria opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) should consider resting Bumrah for a few matches in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to ensure he does not get injured again.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"India need to use Jasprit Bumrah with utmost care to ensure he has a long career, as he is prone to injuries. Especially Mumbai Indians need to understand that and make him play fewer matches in the IPL. The fatigue from playing in the IPL will hurt Bumrah and India very badly. He is an asset for Team India and is a generational talent."

Jasprit Bumrah returned to action following a long injury-forced hiatus last year in August. The speedster remained on the sidelines due to a back injury. He also missed the T20 World Cup in 2022 because of the same.

The 30-year-old has shown stellar form since his return to international cricket. He has made a significant impact with the ball at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the recently concluded two-match away Test series against South Africa.

"Whenever Rohit Sharma wants to win games, Bumrah is his go-to guy" - Danish Kaneria on Indian pacer's performance in Cape Town Test

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the key architects in India's seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the recently concluded Cape Town Test.

Bumrah picked up a six-wicket haul in South Africa's second innings, helping the Men in Blue bundle out the opposition for 153. India chased the 79-run target with seven wickets in hand to secure their maiden Test win at the venue.

Lauding Bumrah for his bowling exploits, Danish Kaneria said:

"Bumrah delivered superbly. He has done that with great consistency across formats. He is one of the best bowlers of this generation. Whenever Rohit Sharma wants to win games, Bumrah is his go-to guy."

Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Series alongside Dean Elgar. With 12 wickets from three innings, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

