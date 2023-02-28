Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah to miss IPL 2023 season due to injury, NCA staff suggests surgery - Reports

Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly miss IPL 2023 due to a back injury. The Mumbai Indians pacer is yet to recover from the injury that he suffered earlier this year while recovering from a previous injury.

Bumrah has been out of action since the home T20I series against Australia in September 2022. His last appearance came in the third T20I of that series on September 25. After the match, Bumrah informed the team management about the discomfort that he felt in his back region.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah was close to attaining full fitness in January but suffered a fresh niggle at the National Cricket Academy. The NCA officials are treating Bumrah's case on priority. The NCA staff have also given him an option of lower back surgery due to recurring injuries.

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



The dream of Archer and Bumrah in the same attack will have to wait.



#GoBoomFallDown

#IPL2023



espncricinfo.com/story/injured-… Bumrah is likely to have back surgery, and may not be back in time for the #WTC23 final which India have all but qualified for.The dream of Archer and Bumrah in the same attack will have to wait. Bumrah is likely to have back surgery, and may not be back in time for the #WTC23 final which India have all but qualified for.The dream of Archer and Bumrah in the same attack will have to wait. #GoBoomFallDown#IPL2023espncricinfo.com/story/injured-…

BCCI, NCA, and Bumrah will make a final call soon. They will keep the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in mind before taking any decision.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in ICC World Test Championship Final?

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five (Image: Getty)

India have almost qualified for the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final scheduled to take place later this year in England. A win in one of the remaining two Test matches against Australia will guarantee the Rohit Sharma-led outfit a place in the summit clash of WTC 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah has played a key role in India's overseas Test success, but it seems unlikely that the team management will give the green signal for him to participate in a five-day match, that too at the grand stage of the World Test Championship Final straightaway.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final.



He's likely to undergo back surgery, hoping for a strong comeback from Boom! He's a champion guy. Jasprit Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final.He's likely to undergo back surgery, hoping for a strong comeback from Boom! He's a champion guy.

Bumrah will likely make his return to the field in the second half of 2023. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to India's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

Poll : 0 votes