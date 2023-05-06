"Mumbai Indians tasted their own medicine"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK restricts MI to 139/8 in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians managed to reach 139/8 in the first innings of the 49th IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 6, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first due to overcast conditions before the match. MI got off to a poor start as Chennai pacers Deepak Chahar (2/18) and Tushar Deshpande combined to reduce them to 14/3 in 2.5 overs.

MI were in a dire situation with all their top three batters Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, and Ishan Kishan in the pavilion. Nehal Wadhera (64) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) built a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket and tried to stabilize things. Just as Suryakumar started to look threatening, Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up to give CSK a massive breakthrough.

Nehal then went on to hit a sedate half-century in the company of Tristan Stubbs (20) and took MI to a respectable total. Matheesha Pathirana (3/15) bowled a sensational spell in the death overs and never let MI get the desired final flourish from their finishers.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Tushar Deshpande reflected on the first innings, saying:

"The surface looks good. Initially it was a little bit slow. As the day has gone by, it is getting better I feel. (On his new-ball plans) Hitting the top of off, bowl the right lengths and just back yourself. (On the score and his message to the batters) We just have to bat well and I don't need to say anything about batting (smiles)."

Fans react as Nehal Wadhera's 64 helps MI to 139/8 vs CSK

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

