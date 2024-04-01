Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and RR's last matches in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in the T20 tournament and the Mumbai-based franchise lead the head-to-head battle against the Royals 15-12.

In their previous IPL clash, MI beat RR by six wickets at the aforementioned venue last year. It was also the 1000th game of the league.

Batting first, Rajasthan put up 212/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 124 runs off 62 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and 16 boundaries.

Arshad Khan emerged as the pick of the MI bowlers, returning with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla bagged two wickets.

In response, MI chased down the target with three balls to spare as the batting unit clicked together. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 55 off 29 deliveries, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Tim David and Cameron Green chipped in with 45*(14) and 44 (26), respectively. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan contributed 29 (21) and 28 (23), respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for RR, finishing with figures of 2/27, while Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring thriller at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers registered the highest-ever score in the IPL as they posted 277/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and Travis Head (62 off 24) scored the fastest and second-fastest half-centuries for the franchise. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then continued the carnage with the bat.

Klaasen smashed an unbeaten 80 off 34, including eight sixes. Meanwhile, Markram also scored 42 off 28, with the help of a six and two boundaries. Together, the duo shared an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets apiece for MI.

In response, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a decent start for Mumbai, scoring 26 (12) and 34 (13), respectively. Tilak Varma top scored, with 64 off 34 in an innings laced with six maximums and two boundaries to keep MI alive in the mammoth run chase.

Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Naman Dhir also chipped in with 42*(22), 15*(6) and 30 (14), respectively. Interestingly, skipper Hardik Pandya managed just 24 off 20 balls, which cost them the game.

SRH captain Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets each against MI, while Shahbaz Ahmed scalped one wicket.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.

Asked to bat first, RR posted 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Riyan Parag starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 84 off 45 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. The right-handed batter slammed Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the 20th over.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer too chipped in with 29 (18), 20 (12), and 14*(7), respectively.

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing 186, the Capitals managed 173/5. David Warner top scored, with 49 off 34 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 44 off 23 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel also chipped in with 28 (26) and 15*(13) but DC fell short by 12 runs in the end.

Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece for RR, while Avesh Khan took the prized wicket of David Warner.