Mumbai yellow alert today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, faces a major threat from rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a Yellow Alert for the coming days in the city, raising serious doubts over the prospect of the match being conducted.

Ad

According to the revised guidelines, an additional hour has been added to match duration, extending the overall time during which the contest can be conducted. But, if persistent rain makes its presence consistently, it might be difficult for even a match with reduced overs to be held.

The forecast for Wednesday evening is not entirely promising. As per the weather forecast on AccuWeather, the probability for precipitation is close to 65 percent, with a cloud cover of 90 percent, and humidity levels as high as 71 percent.

Ad

Trending

"Mumbai could witness thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs towards evening/night with occasional gusty winds likely reaching 50-60 kmph," the IMD website mentions.

Rain had interrupted proceedings multiple times during the league stage encounter between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6. Groundsmen had to toil hard to bring the covers in place in time to protect the pitch and outfield, and also to prepare the outfield after the rain had passed, so that the match could be completed within the cut-off time.

Ad

Earlier, DC co-owner Parth Jindal had requested the BCCI to shift the contest away from the Wankhede Stadium due to the adverse weather conditions. The governing body had authorised the shift of the RCB vs SRH clash from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow after a Red Alert was issued in Bengaluru.

The fourth spot in IPL 2025 points table hinges on the MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

The upcoming contest has been rightly dubbed as a virtual knockout clash given how MI and DC are separated by just a point, with a handful of matches remaining in the IPL 2025 league stage.

If the match is washed out, then both teams will be awarded a point each, extending the wait for the fourth playoffs participant further. Both MI and DC will play their final league stage match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More