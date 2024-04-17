"Mustafizur has nothing to learn from playing in the IPL" - BCB official takes a dig at the cash-rich league

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus took a dig at the IPL by stating that left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has nothing to learn from playing in the league and is instead compromising his fitness.

Jalal pointed to this as the primary reason behind the board bringing the ace pacer back home ahead of the upcoming Zimbabwe T20I series. This comes a day after the BCB accepted a request from the Chennai Super Kings and the BCCI to extend Mustafizur's stay by a day for him to feature in the clash against the Punjab Kings on May 1.

In an interview in Mirpur, as quoted by Daily Star, Jalal said:

"We are letting Mustafizur play till May 1. He's coming back on May 2 and will be available from the following day. Mustafizur has nothing to learn from playing in the IPL. Mustafizur's learning process is over. Rather, there are many players in IPL who can learn from him. Bangladesh will not benefit from this."

He added:

"Our concern is Mustafizur's fitness. They want to take 100 percent from him. They don't have a headache about his fitness, but we do. The reason we are bringing back Mustafizur is not just to play in the Zimbabwe series, but if he is brought here, we will plan him with the workload. But that plan won't happen if he's in IPL."

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in a five-match home T20I series, starting on May 3. They will also face off against T20 World Cup co-hosts, U.S.A, in a three-T20I series from May 21 before the mega event that starts June 1.

Mustafizur Rahman has led the way for CSK in the bowling department

Mustafizur Rahman has been the star of CSK's bowling so far in the IPL 2024 season, picking up 10 wickets in five games. He is currently tied with Jasprit Bumrah at second place on the Purple Cap list behind Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 28-year-old was the Player of the Match in CSK's win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener with a four-wicket haul.

CSK acquired the Bangladesh pacer for his base price of ₹2 crore during the mini-auction late last year. Mustafizur will be playing the side's next four encounters, starting with the clash against LSG on Friday, April 19, before returning to Bangladesh.

CSK have been in impressive form in defence of their title, winning four out of six games to be third on the points table.

