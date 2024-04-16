Mustafizur Rahman's IPL stay extended by a day; will play CSK-PBKS encounter on May 1

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enjoy Mustafizur Rahman's services for an additional game after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extended his NOC by one day.

Rahman was originally set to stay in the IPL 2024 till April 30 and then head home for Bangladesh's T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting May 3.

However, with CSK slated to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1, BCB willingly accepted a request from the franchise and the BCCI for Rahman's extension.

BCB's deputy manager of cricket operations Shariar Nafees said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We had given Mustafizur a leave to play in the IPL till April 30, but since Chennai has a match on May 1, we have extended his leave by a day upon receiving a request from Chennai and the BCCI."

Bangladesh will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe from May 3 to 12 before a three-match T20I series against the U.S.A. from May 21 as preparation for the World Cup.

Despite struggling for form in the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka (only two wickets at an economy of 11 in three outings), Mustafizur Rahman remains key for Bangladesh to make a deep run in the showpiece event.

The Tigers will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Texas on June 8.

Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2024

Mustafizur Rahman has been central to CSK's excellent start to IPL 2024, as he has picked up 10 wickets in five games at an average of 18.30.

The 28-year-old leads the side in wickets and is joint-second overall (with the Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah) behind Yuzvendra Chahal (11 wickets). Rahman was the Player of the Match in CSK's season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with figures of 4/29 in four overs as they completed a six-wicket victory.

The left-arm pacer missed one of CSK's six games (against the SunRisers Hyderabad) to complete his US Visa formalities for the T20 World Cup. His absence was felt as the side lost the outing by six wickets.

Nevertheless, CSK are third on the points table with four wins in six games. With his stay extended, Mustafizur Rahman will now play four more games for the franchise before returning to Bangladesh.

CSK takes on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next encounter in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

