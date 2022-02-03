"My dream is to play under MS Dhoni" - Chetan Sakariya keen to pick former India captain's brain

2021 will go down as one of those life-changing years in Chetan Sakariya's career. From bagging an IPL deal to losing his ailing father to making his international debut, the youngster from Rajasthan experienced it all.

After a couple of unsuccessful trials, Sakariya finally bagged a deal with Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 1.2 crores ahead of IPL 2021. He immediately made his presence felt, scalping 14 wickets while also making a memorable debut against Punjab Kings.

However, he was not retained by Rajasthan and will be a part of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. While he is ready to give his 100 percent for whichever team bids for him, the youngster stated that playing under MS Dhoni would be a dream come true.

In a conversation with News9, Chetan Sakariya said:

"The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, it can take my game to a different level. Dhoni is any bowler's dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to."

The left-arm pacer has set his base price at INR 50 lakhs and is expected to garner massive interest from a number of franchises during the auction.

"They were all very welcoming" - Chetan Sakariya on his first experience in the Indian dressing room

Sakariya was named in the limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka while the senior players were busy with Test assignments against England. He utilised the opportunity, picking up three wickets in two T20Is and one ODI.

Sakariya came to know about his India selection through a late-night phone call from a journalist during a training camp in Chennai. He dialed his mother first and vividly remembers how life changed from that moment.

Entering the Indian dressing room can be intimidating for any youngster from a humble background and Chetan Sakariya was no different. While his eyes popped at watching the big names go about their business, the left-arm pacer stated the seniors were very welcoming. He explained:

"The first time I walked into the Indian dressing room, it was like a kid entering the house of his dreams. I was that kid and was just curiously watching everyone as in how they prepare, their body language and all. I knew that I had to wait for my chance but made sure that I observed and picked up things from senior players. They all were very welcoming."

Rahul Dravid, who went to Sri Lanka as the stand-in head coach, also welcomed the youngster and made him comfortable in the biggest arena, which left a long-lasting impression on Chetan Sakariya.

Speaking of future plans, the 23-year-old fast bowler aims to represent India for 10 years, leading the team's pace attack. He concluded:

"Sri Lanka mein khelne ke baad sher k muh mein khoon lag jane wali baat ho gayi hai. (After playing for India against Sri Lanka, it is like a lion has tasted blood). I want to play for India for at least 10 years. I want to play Test cricket and pick wickets for India across formats. My ultimate dream is to be the lead bowler for India across formats."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar