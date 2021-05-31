“My favourite batting position is No. 4, but I'm happy to bat anywhere for the team” - Priyam Garg

Young Indian batsman Priyam Garg has revealed that no. 4 is his favourite batting position but added that he is willing to bat anywhere as per the team's requirements.

Priyam Garg bats at his preferred batting position for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. However, for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020, he batted between no. 4 and no. 6.

In an interview with India TV, Priyam Garg admitted his preference for the two-down spot but stressed that the team needs always come first. He said in this regard:

“My favourite batting position is No. 4. I am really comfortable at that position and feel that I can give my best when I am batting at that spot. But all the players are happy to bat as per the team’s demands and requirements. My thought-process is also the same. I am willing to bat anywhere for the team. That is what matters the most.”

India have been struggling to find a No. 4 in ODIs for a while now. Shreyas Iyer seemed to have cemented that spot, but the position remains an open one for now. Asked whether he is targetting that spot, Priyam Garg responded:

“(I am) not looking at any particular batting spot. But like any youngster, I aspire to play for the country. My ultimate goal is to play for India. Then it is up to the team to decide which is the best batting spot for me.”

19-year old Priyam Garg is adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 51* off 26 deliveries.



No harm in glamour in cricket but important to know how to utilise it: Priyam Garg

At 20, Priyam Garg is still finding his feet in the game. But with the glitz and glamour of the IPL and social media, staying grounded can be a challenging proposition, especially for a youngster. Allaying such concerns, though, Garg said that there is no harm in glamour, but it is important that players know how best to use it. He elaborated in this regard:

“I think there should be glamour. You work so hard, so there is no harm grabbing some limelight. Instagram and social media are part of your life. You cannot always be playing cricket. You need some fun as well in life to relax and refresh yourself. But you need to know how to use that glamour. My family supports me a lot in these things. I stay away from these things and prefer giving time to my family, which helps me a lot. Both my sisters are married, so I interact with them when I get some free time.”

Priyam Garg led India in the U-19 World Cup in 2020, where the team finished runner-up to Bangladesh. He has played 12 first-class matches to date and has scored 867 runs at an average of 66.69, with a best of 206.

