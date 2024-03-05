"My journey from 2002-2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life" - Shahbaz Nadeem bids adieu to Indian cricket

Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Tuesday (March 5) announced his retirement from Indian cricket.

The 34-year-old shared a special post on social media to announce the news with a message of gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), and his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Nadeem, however, confirmed that he would continue to play the game overseas, following in the footsteps of Unmukt Chand, Ambati Rayudu, and Nikhil Chaudhary, among others.

For the unversed, Nadeem represented India in two Tests (against South Africa and England), bagging eight wickets. In the domestic circuit, he picked up 542 first-class wickets in 140 matches and 175 scalps in 134 List-A games. The Jharkhand-based bowler also played 72 IPL games where he took 48 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.

On Tuesday, Nadeem wrote on Instagram:

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from Indian Cricket. My journey from 2002-2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life. From my humble beginnings for Bihar Under-19 to every kid’s dream playing for the Indian test team.”

He continued:

“I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Inia, Jharkhand Cricket Association, Dhanbad Cricket Association, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.”

“I will be exploring new opportunities” – Shahbaz Nadeem sets his eyes on overseas cricket

Shahbaz Nadeem hinted that he might participate in overseas T20 league or county cricket following his retirement from Indian cricket:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment.

"I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Nadeem’s last appearance came for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy plate division, where his side emerged victorious by 89 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App