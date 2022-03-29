"My mother's lied to me for the first 26-27 years of my life" - KL Rahul narrates funny story of how he was named by his parents

Indian star batter KL Rahul has grown into quite a popular figure due to his consistent on-field performances. Fans always love to hear candid stories about stars and 'Breakfast with Champions' is one such show where cricketers are invited to share some light-hearted moments and narrate stories about their lives.

One such story that the Lucknow Super Giants skipper shared was how he got the name 'Rahul' from his parents. The 29-year-old believed he was named by his mother, who was a huge fan of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The famous actor has played several roles while using the name 'Rahul'.

However, Rahul opened up on 'Breakfast with Champions' and shared how he realized that his mother had been lying to him all these years. He stated:

"So I've just realized a couple of years ago that my mum lied to me for the first 26-27 years of my life about how she named me. Her side of the story was that she was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and his characters in the 90s were Rahul, right? So I used to go with that story," he said.

"So I told one of my friends who knows a lot about Bollywood. He said 'bro, Shah Rukh's first Rahul character was in 1994, you were born in 1992. It doesn't make any sense,'" he added.

KL Rahul on why his father named him 'Rahul'

KL Rahul also shared his father's side of the story as to how he was named 'Rahul'. The 29-year-old's father was a huge fan of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who named his son 'Rohan'. However, KL Rahul's father wrongly heard the name on the radio as 'Rahul', which is where the LSG skipper's name came from.

On this, Rahul stated:

"My dad's side of the story checks out more. He was a huge Gavaskar fan. He used to hear this name on commentary so many times. (he heard Gavaskar's son's name as Rahul instead of Rohan)."

KL Rahul began his stint with the Lucknow Super Giants with a loss against the Gujarat Titans on Monday. The skipper will be hungry to get his tactics right and make a strong comeback in the next game.

