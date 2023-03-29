"My photo gallery is filled with my daughter's pictures, for sure" - Virat Kohli 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli admitted that his phone gallery is filled with pictures of his daughter, Vamika.

The former Indian skipper has been known to be a loving father ever since his daughter entered the world in January 2021.

Kohli is also quite protective of his daughter. There have been several instances of him requesting media personnel and even fans not to capture photos of his daughter when they are spotted in public.

Stating that he doesn't think twice while attempting to capture a moment with his daughter at home, Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries during the team's photoshoot ahead of the season:

"My photo gallery is filled with my daughter's pictures, for sure. I click her a lot, it just comes to me naturally, every time I see a moment with her and Anushka or her just doing something cute with our dog at home, or anything, I just try and capture it. It is special, you know, you do not want to miss out on these days."

"It is so beautiful to watch those moments" - Virat Kohli on witnessing his child grow

Vamika recently turned two years old and the cricketer shared a photo on social media handles as well to mark the occasion.

Explaining how kids tend to grow up quickly right in front of their eyes, Kohli asserted the importance of capturing special moments from their early days. He said:

"Even now, you don't realize how quickly kids are growing up, but then you see one of those compiled videos from six months back and you're like, ' Thank god we took those pictures.' It is so beautiful to watch those moments, because when you are in those moments, you don't quite see it in the same way when you look back at it."

Kohli has joined the RCB training camp and will be on the lookout to claim his maiden IPL title.

The three-time finalists will begin their campaign with a clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Will RCB win the IPL 2023 under Faf du Plessis? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes