"My sister used to tell me not to use Instagram" - PBKS star's stunning revelation on social media trolls after IPL 2024 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh opened up about the social media trolling he endured after the infamous mistaken identity incident in the IPL 2024 auction. With two 'Shashank Singh's going under the hammer, there was confusion about the one PBKS bid for, and eventually acquired.The PBKS contingent at the auction table wanted a do-over on the bid, resulting in a bizarre few minutes. However, they later clarified that the Shashank Singh playing for them to date is the one who was always on their target list.Despite the clarification statement, social media was flooded with memes and other posts questioning a possible imposter case.Recalling the social media backlash he was subjected to in the aftermath of the IPL 2024 auction fiasco in a recent interview with Crictracker, Shashank said:&quot;I still remember when the auction was done, people were asking me, 'Do you really play cricket?' I don't know how my number got viral, but I used to get calls asking 'Do you play cricket, or do you play for the time pass?' I still remember that there was a lot of trolling on Instagram and social media, and again, after my first IPL match in Punjab, I think I got out on zero against the Delhi Capitals. So, there were so many memes. My sister used to tell me not to open Instagram.&quot;He continued:&quot;But again, I am a human being. I see these things. Sometimes these things affect me. I used to feel bad. Was it hurtful? I won't say it wasn't hurtful. But again, I always believed that I was the best. I knew that I deserved this place. I have performed here, and I can give it to the game of cricket. So, I had faith in that. But yes, it was hurtful.&quot;Despite the unfortunate incident at the auction, Shashank silenced any questions about his place in the PBKS setup with an incredible IPL 2024 campaign. The right-hander scored 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65 in 14 games.He had previously played in only one IPL season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022.&quot;If something like this had happened when I was 18 or 19 years old, I would have gone very low&quot; - Shashank SinghShashank Singh believes his mental toughness and experience played a key role in overcoming the social media trolls after the IPL 2024 auction. After impressing in the IPL last year, the 33-year-old was retained by PBKS in the IPL 2025 auction.&quot;I was mentally very tough. I used to believe. I know that I have the capability to perform at the highest level. So why shouldn't I do it? So it was hurtful. But again, if something like this had happened when I was 18 or 19 years old, I would have gone very low. But I think when it happened, I was a mature person. And I think I came back very strongly,&quot; said Shashank (via the aforementioned source).Shashank delivered the goods with the bat again in IPL 2025, finishing with 350 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.50 in 17 matches. His dominant performances helped PBKS finish runners-up in this year's IPL.