"Na final match hoga na Mahi retire hoga.."- Top 10 funny memes as rain forces GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final to move to a reserve day

The summit clash of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) got postponed after an uninterrupted intervention of rain on Sunday, May 28.

Thousands of fans gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the high-octane match between the two top sides but were left disappointed. The match is now scheduled for the reserve day - Monday, May 29.

GT have once again put on a dominating performance and topped the points table in the league stage in the IPL 2023. After finishing ninth last year, CSK made a rousing comeback under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni and bagged the second spot in the group phase.

The stage was all set for the blockbuster match between CSK and GT on Sunday after two months of intense cricketing action across the country. Rain played the spoilsport and did not allow any action. Match officials finally ruled out the possibility of action around 11 PM due to persistent showers.

Fans were disappointed after the game was postponed due to rain. They expressed their frustrations on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

Sai Teja @csaitheja IPL fans at home IPL fans at stadium IPL fans at home IPL fans at stadium https://t.co/uI3iRhHfB5

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash 🤣 Exclusive visuals from Ahmedabad Exclusive visuals from Ahmedabad 😂🤣 https://t.co/z2c8EOYPMq

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rain is back.

Rain has stopped.

Rain is back.

Rain stopped.

Back. Stopped. Back. Stopped. Bhk bc. Rain is back.Rain has stopped.Rain is back.Rain stopped.Back. Stopped. Back. Stopped. Bhk bc. https://t.co/9YnvXcpdI9

They are unbeatable and do an amazing job: Aakash Chopra on CSK's opening duo's performances in IPL 2023

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed CSK's batting unit ahead of their clash against GT. Chopra hailed Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for their consistent performances. He opined that the contest between them and GT opening bowlers would be a crucial battle in the final.

He said:

"The new-ball contest between Gujarat bowlers and Chennai openers, that's my contest to look out for. If you see the entire tournament, if there is any pair after Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, it is Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. They are unbeatable and do an amazing job but here Mohammad Shami will be in front of them."

Chopra added:

"I think you might see Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya and Joshua Little in the powerplay. Rashid Khan might also bowl an odd over and Gujarat will attempt to break this opening pair at the start. Chennai know that their openers are their honor and pride and if they do well, their life seems extremely beautiful. They do very well at home but play slightly ordinarily away from home."

