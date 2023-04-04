"Naming replacement is just futile" - Fans react to RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023

The news of Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the IPL 2023 season is a massive setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore. On Tuesday (April 4), the franchise issued a statement saying that Rajat Patidar won't participate for the remainder of the season.

Patidar suffered a heel injury prior to joining the RCB camp and was recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Madhya Pradesh batter missed RCB's opening encounter against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday due to injury. Ahead of the game, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said that they were hoping Patidar would return at some point.

However, RCB confirmed on Tuesday that the top-order batter won't play in any games this season. The RCB statement read:

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet."

Patidar has played 12 matches for RCB and has scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 144.29. He joined the team in the second half of IPL 2022 as an injury replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia.

Rajat Patidar scored 333 runs in just seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75. He slammed his maiden IPL century (112*) in the eliminator game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Netizens expressed and reacted to their views on Twitter regarding Patidar's unavailability for RCB in IPL 2023.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Really got to feel for Rajat Patidar. I thought this would be break-out tournament and he had been in good form. Wish him well. He is a fine player. For @RCBTweets someone like Lomror or Prabhudesai will have to step up since they might lose Bracewell once Hasaranga returns Really got to feel for Rajat Patidar. I thought this would be break-out tournament and he had been in good form. Wish him well. He is a fine player. For @RCBTweets someone like Lomror or Prabhudesai will have to step up since they might lose Bracewell once Hasaranga returns

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Feel for Rajat Patidar. He ruled out of IPL 2023. He played incredibly well in 2022 IPL and since then done really well in domestic cricket in every formats and done well for India A as well. Want him to do well this IPL, but he will miss, Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rajat! Feel for Rajat Patidar. He ruled out of IPL 2023. He played incredibly well in 2022 IPL and since then done really well in domestic cricket in every formats and done well for India A as well. Want him to do well this IPL, but he will miss, Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rajat! https://t.co/SDemtVyu7u

Archith @UtdArc This was supposed to be the year Rajat Patidar absolutely nailed his place in the next Indian limited overs series. This was supposed to be the year Rajat Patidar absolutely nailed his place in the next Indian limited overs series.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Huge blow to RCB with Rajat Patidar out of #IPL2023 due to injury. Huge blow to RCB with Rajat Patidar out of #IPL2023 due to injury.

Priyatham reddy @impriyatham Rajat patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 Rajat patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 😭😭💔💔

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Sairaj Patil, Sagar Solanki, Shubham Khajuria are the options RCB can go through for replacement of Rajat Patidar. In addition, couple of local lads which are very well known including Sisodia. Sairaj Patil, Sagar Solanki, Shubham Khajuria are the options RCB can go through for replacement of Rajat Patidar. In addition, couple of local lads which are very well known including Sisodia.

yaarivanu_unknownu @memesmaadonu Retweet until @ABdeVilliers17 replaces injured Rajat Patidar this season. Retweet until @ABdeVilliers17 replaces injured Rajat Patidar this season.

Hrishikesh Damodar @HrishiDamodar A big blow for @RCBTweets as #RajatPatidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to Achilles heels injury. Patidar was in good form and that would've really helped RCB's batting line-up. The team management may ask Mahipal Lamror or Suyash Prabhudessai to step in in his absence. A big blow for @RCBTweets as #RajatPatidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to Achilles heels injury. Patidar was in good form and that would've really helped RCB's batting line-up. The team management may ask Mahipal Lamror or Suyash Prabhudessai to step in in his absence.

Amaan Sarwar @AmaanSarwar4

Naming replacement is just futile as the replacement will not get any game for RCB as all Lomror Suyash and Manoj will be ahead of the replacement player in pecking order @ImTanujSingh There's no one in the domestic cricket who can match Rajat Patidar skillsNaming replacement is just futile as the replacement will not get any game for RCB as all Lomror Suyash and Manoj will be ahead of the replacement player in pecking order @ImTanujSingh There's no one in the domestic cricket who can match Rajat Patidar skillsNaming replacement is just futile as the replacement will not get any game for RCB as all Lomror Suyash and Manoj will be ahead of the replacement player in pecking order

RCB start IPL 2023 campaign with emphatic win over Mumbai Indians at home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received a raucous reception at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the IPL returned to Bengaluru after four years. The home team made a point of making the occasion special for their fans.

Faf du Plessis and his men restricted MI to 171 for 7 and chased the target in 16.2 overs. Du Plessis (73) and Virat Kohli (82*) stitched a clinical 148-run opening stand to build around the chase.

RCB will play their second match of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Poll : 0 votes