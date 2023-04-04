"Naming replacement is just futile" - Fans react to RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023

The news of Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the IPL 2023 season is a massive setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore. On Tuesday (April 4), the franchise issued a statement saying that Rajat Patidar won't participate for the remainder of the season.
Patidar suffered a heel injury prior to joining the RCB camp and was recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
The Madhya Pradesh batter missed RCB's opening encounter against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday due to injury. Ahead of the game, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said that they were hoping Patidar would return at some point.
However, RCB confirmed on Tuesday that the top-order batter won't play in any games this season. The RCB statement read:
"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet."
Patidar has played 12 matches for RCB and has scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 144.29. He joined the team in the second half of IPL 2022 as an injury replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia.
Rajat Patidar scored 333 runs in just seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75. He slammed his maiden IPL century (112*) in the eliminator game against the Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB start IPL 2023 campaign with emphatic win over Mumbai Indians at home
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received a raucous reception at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the IPL returned to Bengaluru after four years. The home team made a point of making the occasion special for their fans.
Faf du Plessis and his men restricted MI to 171 for 7 and chased the target in 16.2 overs. Du Plessis (73) and Virat Kohli (82*) stitched a clinical 148-run opening stand to build around the chase.
RCB will play their second match of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
