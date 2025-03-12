Narendra Modi Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete GT home match list, dates & timings in IST

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their first home match of the IPL 2025 season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. This will be the fifth match of the upcoming edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM. After winning IPL 2022, GT finished runners-up in 2023. They failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing in eighth place.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans' second home match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29. GT will then take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9 and Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next home clash in Ahmedabad on April 19.

Gujarat Titans will play three more matches at home as part of the IPL 2025 campaign - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 2), vs Lucknow Super Giants (May 14) and Chennai Super Kings (May 18).

Full list of GT's IPL 2025 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Gujarat Titans will be playing at their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Match 5: March 25, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 9: March 29, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 23: April 9, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 35: April 19, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

Match 51: May 2, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 65: May 14, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 69: May 18, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

GT at the IPL 2025 auction

Gujarat Titans purchased 20 players at the IPL 2025 auction, retaining R Sai Kishore (₹2 crore) via the Right To Match (RTM) option. Seasoned England batter Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore) was their most expensive purchase. GT also bought Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj for ₹12.25 crore and South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Gujarat Titans retained five players - Rashid Khan (₹18 crore), Shubman Gill (₹16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (₹8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (₹4 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore).

