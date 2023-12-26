Naveen-ul-Haq comes up with a cryptic Instagram story after ACB takes action against him for preferring leagues over country

Naveen-ul-Haq uploaded a cryptic story on his Instagram account, subtly reacting to Afghanistan Cricket Board's action against him. ACB delayed giving a central contract to Naveen along with Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi because they gave priority to franchises over national duty.

ACB officials have also opted against giving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the trio, thereby putting a massive question mark over their participation in T20 leagues.

Reacting to the recent developments, Naveen-ul-Haq posted a quote on his Instagram story, which read:

"It's a normal and common thing truth comes out late and lies spread around like fire (Afghanistan flag emoji) (red heart emoji)."

It is tough to understand what Naveen means to say with this quote. Considering the seriousness of the situation, it would be wrong to make any assumptions or draw conclusions from the story posted by Naveen.

Will Naveen-ul-Haq participate in IPL 2024?

Naveen-ul-Haq is a member of the Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2024. LSG retained him in their squad for the upcoming season, but his participation in the tournament is not 100% guaranteed, considering that the Afghanistan Cricket Board has opted against giving an NOC to him for T20 leagues.

As per the rules of the Indian Premier League, the foreign players should receive an NOC from their respective boards to participate in the tournament. IPL 2024 is still a few months, and things can change between Naveen and ACB by the time the tournament arrives.

Apart from Naveen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman also have IPL contracts to their name. While Fazal was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahman earned a contract from the Kolkata Knight Riders last week.

The three Afghanistan cricketers also feature in other T20 competitions. Their franchises would be concerned about their availability and may also think of signing a replacement.

