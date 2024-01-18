Naveen-ul-Haq to join Durban's Super Giants for SA20 2024 as Afghanistan Cricket Board relaxes sanctions 

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been granted permission by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to feature in the ongoing second edition of South Africa's SA20 2024.

The board had earlier banned the trio of Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman from playing in T20 leagues for two years as a disciplinary measure over a contractual dispute.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the ACB has relaxed sanctions, granting NOC to Naveen for SA20. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have also received NOCs for the upcoming ILT20.

Naveen will ply trade for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20. He has reached South Africa for the tournament and will be available for the team's upcoming clash against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday, January 18.

The seamer was part of Afghanistan's squad for their recently concluded T20I series against India. He finished with one wicket from two games at an economy rate of 11.69.

India completed a stunning 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan. The visitors fought hard in the third T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17). However, they ultimately lost a closely-fought battle following a double Super Over finish. Naveen was not part of the playing XI for the dead rubber.

Naveen-ul-Haq replaced Richard Gleeson in Durban's Super Giants squad for SA20 2024

Naveen-ul-Haq replaced English pacer Richard Gleeson in Durban's Super Giants squad for the remainder of the season. The franchise has also roped in Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis will replace West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who was part of the team for their first three games of the season. The southpaw will now depart to play in the ILT20, where he will represent MI Emirates.

The Durban-based side have enjoyed a great run so far in the SA20. After securing victories in their first three fixtures of the competition, they are currently placed second in the points table.

They will face Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 18.

