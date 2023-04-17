Create

"Naye bowlers se bowled hona kaam hai mera" - Fans disappointed as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply for RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Apr 17, 2023 22:41 IST
Fans troll Virat Kohli for getting out cheaply for RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023
Fans troll Virat Kohli for getting out cheaply for RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli failed to score big for his side against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

Kohli walked out to open the innings for Bangalore with skipper Faf du Plessis. Impact player Akash Singh got him out for just six runs during the fourth ball of the innings. The Indian batter got an under-edge onto his boot, which deflected and rolled onto the stumps.

The former Bangalore skipper got out in such an unusual way and walked back to the pavilion in utter disbelief. He has scored 220 runs for RCB in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) from five innings, which includes three half-centuries.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

#CSKVSRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 .Virat Bhai aise thodi na confidence diya jata hai new bowlers ko😂🤣 https://t.co/ddxjnTTjY6
#ViratKohli𓃵 be like : Bc yeh toh script main nai tha 😭#RCBvsCSK #IPL2023
@SGanguly99 after @imVkohli wicket#CSKVSRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/Smo3Th0EKP
Good night Bhai 😴💔😭#RCBvsCSK #rcb #CSKVSRCB #MSDhoni𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/uw7dw0cXFR
Most Unlucky 🥺💔RCB RCB KOHLI KOHLI#ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2023 https://t.co/faz150mXLS
I asked God to show me worst bowlers ever God showed me RCB Bowling lineupThenI asked God to show me the unluckiest person on earthGod showed me #ViratKohli𓃵 Literally crying guysItna bhi unlucky kese ho skta h koi😭😭
#anushkaSharma reaction after #ViratKohli𓃵 ‘s wicket #rcbvscsk #cskvsrcb #Ipl #ipl2023 https://t.co/n3HCfJrXY6
Virat kohli kindly hearted man always gives his wicket new baller 🙃#RCBvsCSK #ViratKohli𓃵
Can't get unluckiest than that 😞#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsCSK
Unlucky player in the world #ViratKohli𓃵
Poore umeed per pisabh karke chale gaye bhai🥹#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsCSK
Vintage RCB is back 🔥🔥🔥#RCBvsCSK #IPL23 #ViratKohli𓃵 #csk #ganguli https://t.co/Qkf905G5GY
RCB's NRR#RCBvsCSK #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/HfPH2E7mUn
#RCBvsCSK#ViratKohli𓃵When there is needed much runsLe kohli: https://t.co/Eibozpajnk
RCBians watching #ViratKohli𓃵 batting :#RCBvsCSK https://t.co/MnhSiEzRMu

CSK post a massive total on the board vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Shivam Dube during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Shivam Dube during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 226/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. CSK opener Devon Conway scored 83 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 184.44. His innings included six boundaries and as many sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) also chipped in with significant contributions to ensure Chennai get past 200 runs with ease. All six RCB bowlers picked up a wicket each against CSK.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost opener Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early during the chase. However, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have scored a half-century each and look to be in fine touch.

The onus will be on both players to do the scoring and help Royal Challengers Bangalore get past the line against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...