"Naye bowlers se bowled hona kaam hai mera" - Fans disappointed as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply for RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli failed to score big for his side against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

Kohli walked out to open the innings for Bangalore with skipper Faf du Plessis. Impact player Akash Singh got him out for just six runs during the fourth ball of the innings. The Indian batter got an under-edge onto his boot, which deflected and rolled onto the stumps.

The former Bangalore skipper got out in such an unusual way and walked back to the pavilion in utter disbelief. He has scored 220 runs for RCB in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) from five innings, which includes three half-centuries.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

CSK post a massive total on the board vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Shivam Dube during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 226/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. CSK opener Devon Conway scored 83 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 184.44. His innings included six boundaries and as many sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) also chipped in with significant contributions to ensure Chennai get past 200 runs with ease. All six RCB bowlers picked up a wicket each against CSK.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost opener Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early during the chase. However, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have scored a half-century each and look to be in fine touch.

The onus will be on both players to do the scoring and help Royal Challengers Bangalore get past the line against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

