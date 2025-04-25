"Need to be banned for 20 years" - Fans brutally troll Rajasthan Royals for bottling another chase in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match 

Fans slammed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for not living up to their expectations by failing to seal another run chase. This time, it happened in Match 42 of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. The Royals fell short by 11 runs, which was their third consecutive loss while chasing.

Ad

After being invited to bat first, RCB were off to a sublime start with their openers, Phil Salt (23) and Virat Kohli. They garnered 59 runs off the first six overs. Then, Devdutt Padikkal (50) played a mesmerizing knock, while Kohli ended up scoring 70 off 42 to dominate RR's bowling attack.

In the end, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (20*) played a good hand in helping RCB post a daunting 205-run total. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with two wickets.

Ad

Trending

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) played a quickfire knock to stun the RCB outfit. However, after his dismissal, RR's out-of-form middle-order was exposed to a big total again. Although Nitish Rana (28) and Riyan Parag (20) had starts, they couldn't provide significant contributions.

Then, Dhruv Jurel started off on a slow note, resulting in RR again facing the pressure of a big chase. After Shimron Hetmyer (11) departed, Jurel accelerated and found the fences on quite a few occasions. With 18 needed off 12, it was all RR's game, but Josh Hazlewood dismissed Jurel (47), which turned the result in favor of RCB.

Ad

Hazlewood emerged as the finest bowler for RCB with figures of 4/33 as RR lost the game by 11 runs.

Fans couldn't help but troll RR for losing a close chase yet again from a winning position. One of them said:

"17 of 12 can't be chased down. Rajasthan Royals need to be banned for 20 years."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"This wasn’t such a tough chase especially after that start from Yashasvi Jaiswal, but when you have been losing games continuously and your confidence is low, there’s nothing you can do," a user wrote.

"Rajasthan Royals forced face of RR Jos Buttler & Chahal out of the team coz they wanted to retain Dhruv Jurel & Hetmyer in their team to make them lose every game single handedly🤣🤣" another posted.

Ad

"RR has legit bottled 6 points, fumbling chases you would often back yourself to chase down. At this point, if they successfully chase down a target it should be investigated for match fixing,"a user noted.

Riyan Parag opens up on Royals continuing their losing skid in RCB vs RR game

Captain Riyan Parag expressed his disappointment with RR losing their fifth game in a row in IPL 2025. In the post-match presentation, Parag said:

Ad

"We did really well with the ball. I thought it was a 210-215 wicket, we held them back really well. Halfway through our innings we were in the driver's seat. We've got ourselves to blame. Didn't show enough intent against spinners."

He added:

"We've spoken about situations like this, just couldn't execute it tonight. We've got to play for pride now. There are a lot of fans who support us. There are a lot of people who work really hard for us to come out here and play in a tournament like this. Have got to do it for them. Have to be very grateful and honored to play this game and play for this franchise and we've got to show it next time we play."

With just two wins in nine games, RR are officially out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More