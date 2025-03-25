"Need to be revisited and changed" - Former India batter slams rules limiting home advantage after Ajinkya Rahane's comments on Eden Gardens pitch

Former India player Aakash Chopra wants franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to have control over pitch preparation to maintain 'home advantage'. As per the current regulations, the rights largely rest with the curators, who are responsible for getting the pitches ready for the matches.

Ad

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane had lamented that the Eden Gardens pitch did not sport enough turn for Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to make an impact. The mystery spinner duo ended with combined figures of 2-70 off their eight overs as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down 175 in just 16.2 overs.

“We would love to see some spin on this wicket but again, no complaints. We would love to see the pitch helping the spin bowlers but again, this wicket was under cover for the last one-and-a-half days," Rahane had said during the post-match press conference (via Rev Sportz).

Ad

Trending

In reply, Eden Gardens curator, Sujan Mukherjee, said that Rahane's comments will not change the way he prepares the pitches for the remainder of KKR's home matches.

“As long as I’m here, Eden Gardens pitch will not change. As per the IPL rules and regulations, franchises have no say over the pitch. Ever since I have taken charge (as Eden curator), the pitches here have been like this. It was like this in the past. Things haven’t changed now, and it will not be altered in the future," Sujan Mukherje told Rev Sportz.

Ad

Aakash Chopra opined that if franchises have no say over the pitches, then it deprives them of the much-needed home advantage.

"Home Advantage???? If there are rules that prohibit the home team to choose a particular kind of surface….they need to be revisited and changed pronto," Aakash Chopra posted on X.

In stark contrast to KKR's team combination and pitch, the SunRisers Hyderabad availed a flat track in their clash against Rajasthan Royals, perfectly aligning with their explosive batting unit. The Orange Army posted 286 on the board, the second-highest team total in IPL history.

Ad

Additionally, the MA Chidambaram Stadium also sported a traditional surface, auguring well for the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) spin trio during the win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR are the only home team to lose at home in the early stages of the IPL 2025.

"What did the KKR spinners do?" - Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee defends surface for IPL 2025 opener

Eden Gardens pitch curator blamed the KKR spinners - Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy - for the franchise's misfortune during the season opener rather than the surface. He highlighted how the opposition spinners fared in the first innings.

Ad

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the game changer with his spell of 3-29 on his franchise debut, while leg-spinner Suyash Sharma also made an impact by casting Andre Russell for four runs right before the death overs.

"Their (RCB) spinners took four wickets between them. What did the KKR spinners do? Krunal Pandya got three wickets. Suyash Sharma turned the ball to castle Andre Russell," Mukherjee said.

KKR's next home game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 3, against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback