"Needs to change gears at different times" - Shaun Pollock on Hardik Pandya batting at No.3 for GT in IPL 2023

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock recently stated that he doesn't mind Hardik Pandya batting in the top order for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He, however, emphasized that Pandya needs to change gears based on the situation. Pointing out the all-rounder's impressive batting performances from last season, Pollock mentioned that the GT skipper has the ability to succeed at No.3.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Shaun Pollock explained:

"I don't think in his [Hardik Pandya's] role of the Gujarat Titans he needs to go down. If he was at Mumbai, he would probably still do it because of the firepower they have. I saw some good performances from him last year.

"I think he maybe just needs to change gears at different times. I don't have an issue with him coming up higher. He is a class player and has got the ability to strike it really well."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #GTvsDC #crickettwitter Hardik Pandya fought till the end but couldn’t win it for GT 🏏📸: IPL/JioCinema Hardik Pandya fought till the end but couldn’t win it for GT 🏏📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #GTvsDC #crickettwitter https://t.co/msMq8CsdHL

Notably, Hardik Pandya scored a half-century during GT's previous encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite his unbeaten 59-run knock, the defending champions failed to chase down the 131-run target, suffering a five-run loss.

His running between the wickets can be looked at - Shaun Pollock on where Hardik Pandya can improve

Shaun Pollock further stated that Hardik Pandya should work on his running between the wickets. He highlighted that the batter, in his previous appearance, hit the ball to the deep and jogged for a single on multiple occasions.

He suggested that top order batters need to run faster in order to put pressure on the fielders. Pollock elaborated:

"I know it is with his injuries that he has had. But if you have look back at the innings he played the other night, there's a lot to be said for people who charge between the wickets and put fielders under pressure. There were a lot of times when he would just hit the sweeper and just jog through.

"I think if he wants to bat higher, there are times as a middle order player, the running between the wickets keeps the momentum and the strike rate up, and then you can use the firepower at the end. It can't be just about, 'I'm going to hit boundaries and just knock singles'."

Hardik Pandya will next be seen in action when GT take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

Poll : 0 votes