Nehal Wadhera chops on to Yash Dayal for 8 as PBKS shockingly collapse to 50-5 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal removed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera for 8 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The southpaw chopped on an incoming delivery from the pacer to see his leg-stump knocked back in the seventh over of the innings.
It was Dayal's second wicket of the innings after he had removed Priyansh Arya for 7 in the second over of the innings.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
After his 70 off 37 balls against the Rajasthan Royals on May 18, Wadhera has had a dip in form. His next three innings produced scores of 16, 2, and 8, respectively. The dismissal on Thursday meant that the onus was on the PBKS lower-order to take them to a competitive score.
RCB bowlers breathe fire to leave PBKS innings in dire straits in Mullanpur
Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first. The decision was vindicated as his bowlers ran through the PBKS top and lower-order. Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh for 7 and 18, respectively.
The returning Josh Hazlewood then broke the back of the PBKS batting line-up by dismissing Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer for 4 and 2, respectively. The dismissals left the PBKS innings in tatters and their home fans in utter disappointment.
Hazlewood replaced Nuwan Thushara in the playing XI, who was not part of the Impact Players list either. The winner of Qualifier 1 will progress through to the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
The loser will play the winner of the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1. At the time of writing, PBKS were 71/7 after 10 overs.
