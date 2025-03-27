"Neither here nor there": GT star gives his verdict on much-debated rule ahead of IPL 2025 match against MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips has stated that he remains undecided on the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Phillips said that while the rule gives flexibility to teams to try different things, it also had the potential of reducing the development of all-rounders in white-ball cricket.

"I’m neither here nor there for it. It definitely allows a lineup to do different things. But I do feel like there could be an issue at some stage with all-rounders losing out and not being so prevalent, which then obviously has an impact on international game, international T20s, international one days," Phillips told PTI.

Phillips said that the impact player rule has proved to be a success in the IPL so far. He added the implementation of another new rule could increase the excitement factor in the league in future.

"So, obviously, the impact player rule is working at the moment, but then they could very well have another rule that comes in and go off with the impact player rule and bring another entertainment element into the game," the New Zealand all-rounder said.

GT star Glenn Phillips backs BCCI's rule to ban players pulling out of IPL

Glenn Phillips also supported BCCI's rule to suspend a player if he pulls out of the league after finding a buyer in the auction. The 28-year-old felt that players had been warned about the consequences if they withdrew from the league after being bought in the auction.

"At the end of the day, they warned people, if you come in and you decide to go, that they knew about the rules to start. If the rules weren’t there, I think it would be a bit harsh, but the rule is there," Phillips said.

The player suspension rule came into the spotlight before IPL 2025 after English batter Harry Brook, who was brought by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore, opted out before the start of the tournament for personal reasons. It was the second consecutive season where the Englishman had pulled out of the IPL.

The decision to suspend Brook from the league was also backed by former England captain Michael Vaughan. He added that the possibility of Brook becoming England's new white-ball captain could have contributed to his decision to pull out of the IPL this year. DC are yet to name a replacement for Brook and face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vizag on Sunday, March 30.

