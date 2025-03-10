Harry Brook pulls out of IPL for the second successive season: Reports

Star England batter Harry Brook has reportedly pulled out of the Indian Premier League for the second consecutive year, but no reason has been cited yet for the same. The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Delhi Capitals, who offered him a contract ahead of the 2025 edition, are yet to comment on the development.

Should the news be official, the Yorkshire batter will be banned from the lucrative league for two years. With a handful of players pulling out after the auction over the years, the rule of banning players who do the same came into place. Nevertheless, tournament officials have stated that injury or medical issues can have exceptions. Brook had also opted out of the IPL last year due to his grandmother's demise.

The 26-year-old has featured in IPL only in the 2023 edition, when the SunRisers Hyderabad shelled out ₹13.25 crore for him. However, he didn't have much to showcase other than a blazing 55-ball hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The youngster finished that season with 190 runs in 11 games. He was contracted by the Capitals for ₹6.25 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

Harry Brook a firm contender to become England's next white-ball captain

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Jos Buttler stepping down as England's white-ball captain amid the national team's torrid run during the Champions Trophy 2025, Brook is amongst the names in contention to succeed the keeper-batter in the role. However, the youngster is yet to find his feet in ODI cricket and managed only 47 runs in three matches of the eight-team tournament.

England have a busy season of cricket coming up, headlined by home Test series against India and an away Ashes series later this year. The Yorkshire batter, who is a three-format player now for the Englishmen, will have his hands full should he be appointed as the limited-overs skipper.

It also remains to be seen who the Capitals will rope in if Brook is officially ruled out.

