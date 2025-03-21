"Rules were the rules" - Former England skipper supports Harry Brook's 2-year ban from IPL after withdrawing for second consecutive season

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has backed on BCCI reportedly banning Harry Brook from IPL for two years after the latter pulled out of the competition for the second successive season. Vaughan stated that the board has announced the rules beforehand and are justified in imposing the ban if player withdraws over no legitimate reason.

Brook, one of the most promising young players, fetched ₹6.25 crore from the Delhi Capitals during the auction held last year in Saudi Arabia. However, the 26-year-old pulled out, citing his desire to concentrate on England duty for now. Ahead of IPL 2024, the Englishman had yet again been contracted by the Capitals but pulled out due to his grandmother's demise.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, the 50-year-old asserted that Harry Brook is not injured, thus, he cannot withdraw his name after appearing for the auction.

"I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year's IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He's not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn't want to get over there to play in the IPL. He's going to stay in the UK," Vaughan said via Hindustan Times.

Harry Brook's only IPL season so far came in 2023 when he was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad, who had shelled out ₹13.25 crore. Although the youngster peeled off a hundred, he managed only 190 runs in that season.

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain" - Michael Vaughan on Harry Brook

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Michael Vaughan understands the move to ban players by the BCCI, given it disturbs the franchises' plans. He added:

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece. I don't think he's been replaced yet."

The Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are yet to announce a replacement for Brook. Delhi are also one of the teams who are yet to win the IPL and will begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24.

