"Never give up" - Royal Challengers Bangalore release a new music video

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a music video on Tuesday. It was accompanied by the caption: 'Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling'.

The Bengaluru-based franchise took to their official social media platforms to share the video with all their fans. It features a number of cricketers including former captain Virat Kohli and retired star AB de Villiers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captioned the video:

"Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling! Celebrating togetherness and the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100 percent every time they step on to the field wearing the RCB colours."

The video has been choreographed by renowned Dhanashree Verma, who also happens to be Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife. Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay has produced the music.

The cricketers were seen grooving with the song, showing off their moves. It featured the likes of Kohli, de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Chahal and Navdeep Saini to name a few.

Sanjay Bangar appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Mike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCBMike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries. Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCBMike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 https://t.co/wkm7VbizTV

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar has been appointed head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore on a two-year deal. He has been part of the Indian dressing room in various roles for five years since 2014, including batting coach, interim head coach and assistant coach.

He was appointed as the batting coach of the RCB in February 2021.

Speaking on his appointment, the 49-year-old veteran stated he is committed to winning an IPL trophy for the fans. Speaking on the RCB website, Bangar said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management and the entire structure of RCB for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity in the position of head coach to serve a great franchise."

"Our work has already begun in terms of auction strategies and retentions and all of that. All our scouting teams and coaches have already put their heads together and have started work in the right earnest. I would like to assure each one of the RCB fans that we are committed to building a strong franchise and we are committed to achieving the long-cherished dream of RCB to win an IPL championship," he finished.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without their star batsman AB de Villiers, who recently called time on his cricketing career. They will also have a new captain on board after Virat Kohli relinquished his duties at the end of IPL 2021.

Edited by Parimal