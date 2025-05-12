“Never knew this was gonna be your last red-ball game” - LSG star shares memories from Virat Kohli’s last Ranji Trophy match [In Picture]

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni captained Delhi in what proved to be Virat Kohli's last-ever red-ball match. Taking to Instagram, Badoni reminisced about the game, writing he hadn't thought this could be the star Indian cricketer's last appearance in whites.
Kohli made his return to the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. He turned up for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where thousands of fans watched Kohli play in the Ranji Trophy.
Delhi won the match comfortably. However, there was little to hint that it was Kohli's last game in whites. Taking to Instagram, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni wrote:
“Never knew this was gonna be your last red-ball game (heartbreak emoji).”
Badoni shared a picture from the training session before the match between Delhi and Railways.
Virat Kohli scored 6 runs off 15 balls in his last first-class appearance
Talking about the match between Delhi and Railways, which proved to be Virat Kohli's final first-class match, the star Indian batter batted at number four and scored six runs from 15 deliveries. He hit one four before Himanshu Sangwan rattled his stumps.
Railways scored 241 runs in their first innings. In reply, Delhi scored 374, thanks to half-centuries from captain Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur. Railways then lost all their wickets for just 114 runs in the second innings to lose by an innings and 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
When Kohli returned to the Ranji Trophy, many fans felt he would continue in the Test arena as well. However, the star Indian batter has now decided to end his red-ball career. He will now only be active in the ODI format at the international level.
