"Never thought I'll have such a ride" - Venkatesh Iyer on dream IPL debut season

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer burst onto the scene in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, playing a major role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) road to the final. KKR turned their campaign around after a dismal first leg but lost out on the title to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Iyer made his IPL debut in KKR's first match following the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE. He went on to score 370 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 41.11.

Speaking to the Indian Express about his debut season, Iyer said:

“I never thought that I will have such a ride. Even if I wouldn’t have done well, I still would have enjoyed. It’s my first season of IPL, I had told myself that I won’t look at performance, instead I will give more importance to the process which has brought me here. I didn’t have any expectations, ki main itna run banaoonga, utne run maroonga. I just wanted to enjoy.”

In the final, KKR had to chase 193 to win. Iyer gave them a good start, hitting his fourth half-century of the season. However, he fell for a 32-ball- 50 to Shardul Thakur and that triggered a collapse KKR could not recover from.

Iyer expressed disappointment at not having finished the match for his team.

“As a set batsman I should have gone and finished both the games. It’s the main difference between a normal player and an extraordinary player. Extra-ordinary players do finish the game. I’m still thinking that I should have taken the game till the end, especially in the finals,” he said.

Iyer had also hit a half-century in the semi-final against Delhi Capitals, but got out before the death overs. KKR nearly capitulated in that match as well, but managed to get over the line.

Parents never let me feel the pressure: Venkatesh Iyer

It was difficult initially for his parents to push Venkatesh Iyer to focus on cricket instead of academics, another field in which he has excelled.

“Things have changed for my family. In South Indian families there is a thing that let the boy concentrate on his academics only. It takes courage for a parent to decide that her child will play cricket. Now my relatives are happy, so the smile which I see on my parents’ face makes me happy," he said.

“My parents faced financial problems initially, as cricket in India is expensive. They had to work hard, at the same time there were societal problems. The burden of expectations are always very high. They (relatives) wanted results quickly but my parents didn’t relay those conversations on me,” Iyer added.

The IPL may be over, but Venkatesh Iyer will have to wait to catch a breath. He has stayed back in the UAE as one of India's net bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

