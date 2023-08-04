"New head coach just to win nothing" - Twitter reacts as RCB appoint Andy Flower as their new head coach 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are heading in a new direction following a change in the coaching unit in the off-season. The three-time finalists have appointed former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Andy Flower and have parted ways with Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.

The former Zimbabwe skipper and renowned coach comes in with a huge reputation, having found success in his stints with international sides as well as franchises.

He has guided teams to titles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), The Hundred, and the International League T20 (ILT20) in recent years. Flower also led LSG to the playoffs in successive seasons during his stint with the franchise.

The RCB management opted for an overhaul in the coaching department for 'fresh ideas', which was triggered by the team's sixth-placed finish in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The three-time finalists officially announced the switch to the coaching department through social media.

"We thank 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 and 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐫 for their commendable work during the stints as 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 and 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB," the statement read.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and 𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 winning coach 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 as the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB Men’s team. Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship winning mindset and take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward," it added.

Fans had a mixed reaction in the aftermath of the announcement. While several were happy with the franchise taking a new direction, others mocked by claiming that Flower's reputation is set to take a hit by taking on the challenging assignment.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Ansh Shah @asmemesss @RCBTweets New head coach just to win nothing

Abhinav Singh @ProteinEnforcer @mufaddal_vohra Andy Flower Nahi Sirf EA Sports dila sakta hai RCB ko cup

User45 @140off113 @mufaddal_vohra We all know rcb will end inform players career and good coach’s career too.

Santhosh Bhukya @bhukyasanthu @mufaddal_vohra Best move by RCB since 2018

Risv @afanofkingg

Andy Flower is an upgrade The fact that Hesson didn't even bid for Brevis and Tilak Verma is enough for me to happily let him go!Andy Flower is an upgrade

CricOPinions @CricOPinionsB @RCBTweets Audacity to bring a coach from LSG.. Next bringing the mentor from LSG

Dalas @rpdarlington @RCBTweets He has done it all, if this time RCB can't win the trophy I am not sure what needs to be done

sam @sanyamtaparia @RCBTweets kyu becchhare ki CV kharab kar rhe ho

Abhisek @abhi_ab93 @RCBTweets @rwamit this is quick. Hope he calls all the shots. A tactical genius. If RCB fails under him even, then the franchise should be disbanded

Vibin Babuurajan 👋 @vibinbaburajan @mufaddal_vohra RCB will change everything other than their need to keep changing something

🇦🇰🇦🇸🇭 @AkashKkrian @mufaddal_vohra RCB in IPL history.



Head Coaches :7

Trophies : 0

' @koliesque @mufaddal_vohra he’ll probably leave after seeing the dark reality of rcb management

Andy Flower has been involved with LSG and KXIP in the past

The renowned head coach recently served as a batting consultant for the Australian team during the 2023 Ashes. He was appointed as the assistant coach of the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed to Punjab Kings) in 2020 and worked alongside Anil Kumble, before stepping down from the role in 2021.

Andy Flower then spent the next two seasons as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants. He played a massive role in shaping the brand-new squad from scratch at the 2022 IPL mega-auction. He parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 edition and has been replaced by former Australian opening batter Justin Langer.

Will RCB's fortune witness a turnaround after the arrival of Andy Flower? Let us know what you think.